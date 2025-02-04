Chio Claims Third SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Kailin Chio continues to shine in her debut season with the Tigers, earning her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor this year, announced by the league on Tuesday.

Chio won the week five honor following her performance in the Tigers last meet against No. 9 Missouri, where she won her first career all-around title and helped LSU take down the visiting Tigers by a score of 198.000-197.125. She now owns three SEC Freshman of the Week awards this season, the most by any freshman in the conference, after taking home the award in weeks one and two.

Chio and the Tigers became only the second team in the nation to notch the 198.000 mark this year. Their score on Friday night was powered by season high performances on vault (49.550) and beam (49.550) as well as tying the team’s season-high mark on bars (49.425).

The freshman contributed to the Tigers victory last Friday with her scores of 9.875 on vault, 9.925 on bars, 9.950 on beam, 9.900 on floor and 39.650 in the all-around. Her night was highlighted by career high performances on bars and beam as well as a new career high in the all-around.

Chio took home two titles on the night – bars and all-around – moving her career total to six titles this year. She now owns two titles on vault, two on bars, one on beam and one in the all-around.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.