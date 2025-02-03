Swimming & Diving Squads Named CSCAA Fall Scholar All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named Scholar All-America teams on the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Fall 2024 list, the organization announced Monday.

The CSCAA announced the selection of 781 teams from 459 institutions for the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2024 semester. These teams, comprising 19,209 student-athletes, were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements.

To earn this prestigious recognition, teams were required to achieve a grade point average above 3.0 during the Fall 2024 semester. Of the selected teams, an impressive 654 recorded a GPA of 3.30 or higher.

Under head coach Rick Bishop since he took over the program in June 2021, LSU has collectively been named a CSCAA Scholar All-America team 11 times.

LSU returns to action in mid-February at the 2025 SEC Championships in Athens, Ga. The Tigers will head to the SEC meet that takes place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22. Prior to that, LSU will compete at the Auburn Invitational/First Chance Meet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8.