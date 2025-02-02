BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Michael Braswell III is ranked No. 36 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Third Basemen in the nation.

Braswell III, a native of Mableton, Ga., was LSU’s starting shortstop last season and is capable of playing any of the infield positions.

Braswell III started 64 games for LSU at shortstop last season, batting .311 (66-for-212) with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs. He batted a combined .381 (16-for-42) in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games with three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs.

He was voted to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, hitting .381 (8-for-21) with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored, and he was named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team after batting .381 (8-for-21) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs.

He provided the game-winning, two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning versus South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, propelling LSU into the semifinal round.

Braswell III finished as the Tigers’ third-leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .310 (31-for-100) with nine doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 19 runs.

He was ranked No. 38 last month on the Perfect Game list of the Top 75 Seniors in the nation for the 2025 season.

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.