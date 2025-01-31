Tiger Basketball Welcomes Texas For First PMAC SEC Tilt Saturday

BATON ROUGE – The Texas Longhorns come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time as a member of the Southeastern Conference Saturday when they take on the LSU Tigers.

The game will tip at just after 5 p.m. CT with tickets available at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows beginning at 4 p.m. LSU Students are admitted free with a valid ID and there will be specially designed “rally” towels for students. Also it is alumni day and around 100 former Tiger basketball players will be on hand for the game, including the 2000 SEC Champion/NCAA Sweet 16 team which will be honored at halftime.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers and the coach of the 2000 SEC Championship team John Brady (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM). Matt Morgan and Mark Wise will have the television call on the SEC Network.

LSU will be looking to get back on the winning track after playing three straight games against top 11 opponents (at Texas A&M, at Alabama, versus Auburn). The Tigers are 12-8 overall and 1-6 in the league, while Texas is 14-7 and 3-5 in its inaugural SEC voyage.

The Tigers are coming off an 87-74 loss to Auburn on Wednesday. The Tigers stayed with Auburn throughout much of the game but 20 turnovers that results in 22 points off turnovers and 25 offensive rebounds by Auburn was too much to overcome.

Cam Carter led the Tigers with 24 points, with Dji Bailey getting 13 and Jordan Sears 11. Carter leads the SEC In points per game average in SEC play at 19.7 a contest.

Texas is coming off a 72-69 loss at No. 23 Ole Miss on Wednesday. Freshman Tre Johnson, posted his seventh 20-point effort with 23 points in the game. Johnson currently leads the SEC in overall scoring average at 19.0 points per game.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity against Texas (Saturday),” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon on Friday. “It’s the first time playing them as an SEC opponent. I think they have a really good basketball team. Their four leading scorers can really put points on the board in a hurry. There’s been a lot of talk about the age and experience and depth of the SEC.

“But it is also a special freshmen class in the group. Tre Johnson is certainly there at the forefront, averaging 19 a game. (Arthur) Kaluma, the transfer from K State, has been terrific. (Jordan) Pope from Oregon State, fantastic; and, then (Tramon) Mark, who we played against last year at Arkansas, you know, all four can put up huge numbers. All four shoot over 37 percent from three, all four positive assist-to-turnover. All four really shoot it well at the free throw line. Certainly, they have other really good players as well, but I think those four stand out with their ability to explode for points in a hurry.”

LSU heads on the road after the Texas game, traveling to Athens for a game with Georgia on Wednesday before returning home for a rematch against Ole Miss on Feb. 8.