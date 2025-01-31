BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior Jared Jones is ranked No. 1 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 First Basemen in the nation.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., who last week was named a First-Team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs.

His 28 home runs marked the fourth-most in LSU history and the most by a Tiger since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.

Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).

He was named to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament team after hitting a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with two homers, four RBI, five runs, nine walks and a .739 on-base percentage.

Jones was rated in December by D1 Baseball as the No. 39 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.