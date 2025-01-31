BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior Daniel Dickinson is ranked No. 3 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Second Basemen in the nation.

Dickinson, a native of Richland, Wash., who last week was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley. He posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Dickinson was rated in December as the No. 31 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball. He was ranked No. 34 on the Perfect Game list of the nation’s Top 100 Juniors for the 2025 season.

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.