Angel Reese Will Return To PMAC For WNBA Preseason Game With Chicago Sky

BATON ROUGE – LSU is set to host a WNBA Preseason Game between the Chicago Sky and the Brazil National Team on May 2 at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC as LSU star Angel Reese makes her return to Baton Rouge. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net at a later date.

“We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can’t wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA.”

“I’m very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU,” Reese said. “It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can’t wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!”

Reese had a great run at LSU, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship in 2023. She set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the national championship season. Reese was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in her junior season. Reese went on to be named SEC Player of the Year (2024), a three-time AP All-American (2022-24), two-time First Team All-SEC member (2023-24), two-time SEC All-Defense honoree (2023-24) and a 2024 Wooden Award All-American Team member.

In 2024, Reese led the SEC in scoring (18.6 points) and rebounds (13.4) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt (1989-90) to lead the league in both stats over consecutive seasons. Reese finished her LSU career with the third-most points in a single season in LSU history (829 in 2023) and as the program leader in career rebounds per game (14.4).