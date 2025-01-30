BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance beginning 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU players will be available to sign autographs after Sunday’s scrimmage, and fans are limited to having one item signed per person.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.