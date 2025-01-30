Four Former Tigers Selected in Inaugural AU Softball League Draft

NEW YORK – Four former LSU Tigers, including outfielders Aliyah Andrews, Ciara Briggs, pitcher Carley Hoover and utility player Sahvanna Jaquish, were selected in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Draft Wednesday night.

The Blaze picked Andrews, Briggs and Hoover, while the Talons selected Jaquish under head coach Howard Dobson, an assistant coach at LSU for the past 13 seasons (2012-2024).

The quartet of Tigers represents seven NFCA All-American selections and two Gold Gloves as members of the Purple and Gold under Head Coach Beth Torina.

Hoover was the No. 2 pick in the first round, Andrews was the 15th pick in the fourth round, Jaquish was the 22nd pick in the sixth round and Briggs was the 37th pick in the 10th round.

Each team, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts, selected 12 players for their 16-player rosters. Each team’s four remaining roster spots will be filled with the incoming class of the top NCAA talent who will conclude their eligibility in May, as well as one free agent pick for each club. Forty-eight players were drafted, including 14 pitchers, four catchers, 16 infielders, 11 outfielders and three utility players.

The AUSL will play its inaugural season in the spring and will operate as a touring property in its first season, playing games in six to eight cities. In 2026, the teams will be assigned to a single city.

In 2025, the four teams will play a traditional 24-game schedule, which will be complemented and followed by the AUSL All-Star Cup (formerly known as the AU Pro Softball Championship Season).

ESPN will be the founding broadcaster partner of the AUSL and will carry at least 30 games exclusively across its platforms in 2025. Details, including touring locations, schedules and additional broadcast partners, will be announced later.