Dr. Seung Ihl Kam Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Seung Ihl Kam has been named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award.

Dr. Kam’s recognition came during LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Murray State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and was presented by Justin Guercio, Worley Baton Rouge Manager of Engineering and Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director for Women’s Basketball at the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Kam is a Professor and Graduate Advisor of the Craft and Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering.

Originally from South Korea, he holds a BS and MS in Energy Resources Engineering from Seoul National University and earned his PhD in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1998. He served as a tenured faculty member at the University of Adelaide in Australia before joining LSU in 2006. Currently in his 19th year at LSU, Dr. Kam has been the graduate advisor for the PETE department since 2017 and served as interim department chair from May 2023 to August 2024. His active research focuses on complex fluid mechanics, particularly foams and surfactants, and he has published more than 60 research articles.

“I have been motivated to solve global energy problems as a young petroleum engineer and help future petroleum engineers who want to make contributions in the energy industry,” said Dr. Kam. “Knowing some of the previous recipients of the Worley awards – all colleague that are highly respected and well recognized – I feel honored and humbled.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“On behalf of LSU Athletics, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Kam on being named the Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Ben Price, Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy at LSU Sports Properties. “His dedication to academic excellence and impactful contributions embody the spirit of LSU, and we proudly celebrate this remarkable achievement with him.”