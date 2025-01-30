Dr. Ali Kazemian Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Ali Kazemian has been named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award.

Dr. Kazemian’s recognition came during LSU’s Men’s Basketball game against Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and was presented by Daniel Loup, Vice President of Operations at Worley Baton Rouge, and Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Kazemian is Assistant Professor in the Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management at LSU.

He specializes in construction automation and robotic construction-scale 3D printing, with groundbreaking applications in low-income housing, coastal protection, disaster relief, and extraterrestrial construction. He earned both his PhD in Civil Engineering (2018) and a Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Southern California. Before joining LSU in 2020, he spent three years as a senior R&D engineer at a robotic construction company, gaining valuable industry experience. A recognized leader in his field, Dr. Kazemian was named a Kavli Fellow by the National Academy of Sciences in 2024 and received the “ASTM Young Professional in Additive Manufacturing” Award in 2023. His innovative research has garnered widespread attention, with features in The New York Times, MIT Technology Review, and on Fox44 TV.

“Working with LSU engineering students has been an incredibly rewarding experience, providing me with the opportunity to share my industry and academic expertise in robotic construction with the next generation of construction engineers and managers,” said Dr. Kazemian. “The construction industry is on the verge of a significant transformation with the integration of advanced robotic and digital technologies. At LSU’s Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management, my colleagues and I are committed to equipping our students with the knowledge and skills needed to embrace these emerging technologies, preparing them to join the industry and play a pivotal role in this ongoing paradigm shift.”

“I am truly honored to receive this award and would like to thank Worley for this recognition,” continued Dr. Kazemian. “This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support of the LSU College of Engineering and the Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“On behalf of LSU Athletics, congratulations to Dr. Ali Kazemian on being named a Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Ben Price, Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy for LSU Sports Properties. “His groundbreaking research in construction automation and robotic 3D printing exemplifies the high standards of excellence that LSU upholds. We are proud of his achievements and grateful to Worley for recognizing and supporting his work at LSU.”