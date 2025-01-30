BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Derek Curiel has been named the 2025 SEC Preseason Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com.

Curiel, two-time member of the 18U USA National Team, batted .314 with 33 hits – including 10 doubles – 21 RBI and 19 stolen bases in his senior year at Orange Lutheran High School in West Covina, Calif. He was ranked as the No. 10 overall high school player in the country and as the second-best high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game.

Of Curiel, D1 Baseball’s Mark Etheridge writes:

The newcomer burst into the fall and established himself as the team’s top outfielder and is in a position to start somewhere, hit near the top of the lineup, and prove himself as one of the top freshmen in the country. He batted .388 with a .522 on-base percentage this fall.

Baseball America magazine in its scouting report of last summer’s top MLB Draft prospects wrote of Curiel:

Curiel is an advanced pure hitter whose instincts for the game and sweet lefthanded swing have made him a prospect to know since his high school freshman season. The outfielder had arguably the best swing on an Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High team that also included 2022 first-rounder Mikey Romero. Curiel has one of the more advanced approaches in the class, with excellent vision, swing decisions and pitch recognition that could help him become a plus hitter.

Earlier this month, Perfect Game ranked Curiel No. 1 in its list of the Top 75 Freshmen for the 2025 season. Eight LSU freshmen were included on the list, including Curiel, right-handed pitcher William Schmidt (No. 4), catcher Cade Arrambide (No. 15); right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 26); first baseman Ryan Costello (No. 32); right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 36); left-handed pitcher Cooper Williams (No. 67); and infielder Mikey Ryan (No. 69).

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.