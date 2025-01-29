BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2025 individual-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 4.

Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.

Team TAF and/or Oaks Members through the Tiger Athletic Foundation will have access to a presale prior to the public sale beginning on Monday, February 3, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can join Team TAF until the end of the day Friday, January 31, to receive access to Monday’s presale.

For information on TAF membership, please visit www.LSUTAF.org.

Group tickets for groups of 15 or more may be requested by filling out this form: 2025 LSU Baseball Group Tickets Request Form. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate for non-SEC games.

Concourse Loge Table/Drink Rail tickets may be purchased by completing this form: 2025 LSU Baseball Loge Table Seating Request Form. The Loge Tables accommodate groups of 4 to 6 per box with cushioned seats, and they include one parking pass and the opportunity to purchase food and beverage in-seat service.

Also on sale will be a limited number of individual-game parking passes, which are available in the nearby Golf Course and Tennis Complex lots.