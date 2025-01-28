Women’s Tennis Inks Romanian Talent Alexia Iulia Marginean

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis Head Coach Taylor Fogleman announced the signing of one of the top recruits in the world for the Fall of 2025 in Romanian, Alexia Iulia Marginean.

“Our whole program is delighted that Alexia will join the team this coming fall,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “There was an instant connection with Alexia and our whole program on her visit. At a young age, she has already achieved some incredible things in her tennis career. However, we believe she is just scratching the surface of her potential, and we look forward to working diligently with her to achieve the lofty goals she has for herself and the team.”

Marginean, an 18-year-old Romanian, brings an impressive résumé to Baton Rouge. She is a 10-time National Champion of Romania in singles and doubles, has a 10.27 UTR rating, a current WTA singles ranking of No. 942, and a career-high of No. 813.

Before bursting onto the professional scene, Marginean found success in junior competition. In 2022, she won her first title in singles play at the J5 ITF in Bucharest.

In 2023, she found instant success on the professional circuit, reaching the quarterfinal of the ITF W15 Bucharest. The same year, she won her first professional title at the ITF W15 Buzau.

The Romanian continued to showcase her potential on the pro circuit in 2024. In August and September, Marginean reached the Round of 16 at the ITF W35 tournaments in Cluj-Napoca and Bistrita and the ITF W50 tournament in Slobozia.

