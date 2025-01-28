SportsCenter Live On LSU Campus On Thursday

BATON ROUGE – ESPN’s SportsCenter will be live on LSU’s campus on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. CT on the PMAC Plaza ahead of a top-15 women’s basketball matchup between No. 7 LSU and No. 13 Oklahoma later that night. Fans are encouraged to come.

Christine Williamson will have interviews with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne along with Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow from the women’s basketball team. Dunne’s interview will be prerecorded, but Johnson and Morrow will appear live. The show will feature Williamson live outside the PMAC and Matt Barrie live in the SportsCenter studio. After hosting multiple on-campus shows in the fall, SportsCenter on-campus will make its first stop of the spring in Baton Rouge.

It’s a busy week in the PMAC with either a basketball or gymnastics event every day from Wednesday through Sunday. The LSU Men’s Basketball team’s week starts Wednesday with a test against No. 1 Auburn along with a game against Texas on Saturday. In addition to the game against Oklahoma, LSU Women’s Basketball will host Mississippi State on Sunday. No. 3 LSU Gymnastics will welcome No. 9 Missouri into the PMAC Friday night.

Johnson and Morrow will appear together during the latter part of the show. Johnson is LSU’s leading scorer with 19.7 points per game (5th in SEC). She has scored in double figures in 31 consecutive games. Aneesah Morrow, who is scoring 18.5 points per game (6th in SEC), leads the nation in rebounds (14.0 rpg) and double-doubles (19). Thursday’s top-15 matchup against Oklahoma will be a whiteout in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. There will be a Party on the PMAC Plaza at 3:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy before the game.

Dunne was on LSU’s national championship winning gymnastics team last year and is in her fifth and final season. She is an All-American on the uneven bars and plays a pivotal role for the Tigers on bars, beam and floor. The Tigers are currently the No. 3 team in the country and will host No. 9 Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the SEC Network.