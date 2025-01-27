Two LSU Women’s Basketball Signees Invited To Play In McDonald’s All-American Game

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signees ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox have been invited to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game which is set to take place on April 1 in the Barclay’s Center.

LSU signed the nation’s No. 1 class in November. Along with the two playing in the game, LSU also signed Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines who were both nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Game. All four signees are five-star recruits who are all ranked as high as No. 24 among the various class rankings.

The current LSU Women’s Basketball team has three players that were previously McDonald’s All-Americans in high school. Flau’Jae Johnson played in the game in 2022 and the following year both Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were in the game.

LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class

Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report