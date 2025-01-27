BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the 2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll released on Monday.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon State and Duke to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Kentucky.

LSU will play 16 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games and a February 26 matchup with No. 21 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

LSU, which has been ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and No. 3 by D1 Baseball earlier this month, will open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)

1 Texas A&M *

2 LSU

3 Tennessee *

4 Arkansas *

5 Virginia

6 Florida State

7 Florida

8 Clemson

9 Oregon State

10 Duke

11 Georgia

12 North Carolina

13 Oklahoma State

14 Texas *

15 Vanderbilt

16 North Carolina State

17 Wake Forest

18 Mississippi State *

19 Oregon

20 Kentucky

21 Dallas Baptist *

22 Arizona

23 UC Santa Barbara

24 UC Irvine

25 Indiana