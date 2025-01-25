Head Coach Matt McMahon
LSU vs Alabama Men’s Basketball
January 25, 2025
Post-game quotes
LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon
On the effort shown throughout the game…
“Disappointed with the result, but I definitely think we got better as a team. I really liked our preparation and the mindset. I thought our guys came in here to compete and came to get into the fight. Loved the physicality that we played with in the first half. Corey [Chest], you know, obviously set the tone there. That’s as good a rebounding performance I’ve seen in a half of basketball in my time doing it. So, I think there’s a lot to learn and take away from it, but then also, you know, players we have to learn as a team, you know, the value and importance of execution. You’re right there in a 1 possession game and we’re 3 of 23 from three. We shot 39% from the floor for the game, but I thought because we did a better job controlling tempo and defensively we competed at a high level, we were able to hang around.”
On what went well and where to improve next…
“We forced some turnovers tonight. We got 12 steals which was huge for us, and we’ve talked these last couple games. At Texas A&M, I think they took 14 more shots than us on goal, because we lost the turnover battle and we lost the offensive glass. Tonight, we ended up actually getting 10 more shots than Alabama because of the effort on the offensive glass, because the turnovers were even. But at the end of the day, the free throw line- they won that battle there we were we were never able to hit that big three to get us ahead there in the second half.”
On the players who stepped up tonight…
“I thought Jordan [Sears] did a really nice job attacking off the ball screens. He had five assists just one turnover in the first half, that was huge for us. As far as running our team, Cam, you know, obviously he’s going to be at the top of the scouting report every night out. I thought our forwards did a good job tonight of getting some really nice screens for him to try and free him up. But at the end of the day, we just weren’t able to be efficient enough on the offensive end to get up into the 80s against this high-powered offensive Alabama team.”