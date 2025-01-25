No. 5 LSU Has Quick Turnaround Sunday Against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU (20-1, 5-1 SEC) will be back on the court on Sunday against Texas A&M (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC on the SEC Network with just one day between Friday’s game at South Carolina.

Kevin Fitzgerald and Anne O’Neil will call the game on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to the action with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Sunday is the first of three straight home games for the Tigers.

It is alumni weekend in Baton Rouge as nearly 120 former LSU women’s basketball players are set to be in attendance at the game.

LSU’s game at South Carolina was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, but due to travel difficulties from Winter Storm Enzo, the game was postponed to Friday, resulting in a quick turnaround for Sunday. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season facing No. 2 South Carolina on the road, 66-56. LSU turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 22 points for the Gamecocks. The Tigers shot a season-low 29.9-percent from the field, leading to a season-low 56 points. LSU grabbed 28 offensive rebounds, the most ever by a LSU team in a SEC game, but only mustered 22 second chance points.

“We lost, but it was a good game,” Coach Kim Mulkey said after the game. “You talk about what each of them could have done better. You make them answer it. You get in the film room for a short period of time and then you get back to work.

“This is not the biggest game of the year. The biggest games of the year are when you get to the playoffs. And you’ve got to keep grinding.”

Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 16 rebounds at South Carolina, her 11th straight double-double and 19th this season. She now has 93 career double-doubles, the second most in NCAA DI history. Morrow enters Sunday’s game with 1,529 career rebounds, the 12th most in NCAA DI history and six away from joining the top-10. She is also three points away from scoring 1,000 at LSU.

Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams both scored 13 points on Friday. For Johnson, it marked her 30th consecutive game scoring in double-figures.

Texas A&M is coming off potentially its biggest win of the season up to this point, knocking off No. 11 Kentucky, 61-55, for the Wildcats’ first conference loss. It was the Aggies second consecutive win after also beating Georgia. After two straight home SEC wins, the Aggies are on the road where they are searching for their first conference victory away from Reed Arena.

The Aggies have the least productive offense in the conference with just 66.6 points per game. Their leading scorer is Aicha Coulibaly with 12.9 points per game. Sahara Jones is the only other Aggie to average double-figures with 10.2 points per contest. Texas A&M does a good job of protecting the rim with 5.3 blocks per game (3rd in the SEC). Lauren Ware leads the team with 32 blocks and Coulibaly has 19 this season.