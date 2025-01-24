BATON ROUGE – Three LSU standouts – Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. – have been named as candidates for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL, the league office announced.

The three LSU players are joined on the list by two players with SEC ties – Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback Bo Nix, who played three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oregon.

Daniels had a good a rookie season as any quarterback in NFL history, starting all 17 games for the Commanders and leading the franchise into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular-season, leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record. He also rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns. His 891 rushing yards ranked second behind only Lamar Jackson for quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, ranked fifth in the league in receptions with 109 and seventh in receiving yards with 1,204 despite missing two games. Nabers scored seven touchdowns, including two in a win over the Colts in week 17 when he caught seven passes for a career-best 171 yards. Nabers had three games with 10 or more receptions with a season-high 12 coming against Dallas in week 4.

Thomas, who was drafted No. 23 overall by the Jaguars, caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1,282 yards ranked No. 3 in NFL behind two LSU greats in Ja’Marr Chase (1,708 yards) and Justin Jefferson (1,533 yards). Thomas had four 100-yard games with a season-best 132 yards on nine receptions against the Raiders in week 16. He had a season-high receptions for 105 yards in week 15 against the Jets.

LSU wide receivers now account for six of the 10 highest receiving yard seasons by rookies in NFL history. Thomas sits at No. 8 on the all-time rookie receiving yard list in the NFL, while Nabers is No. 9.

In 2023 during their final season at LSU, the trio contributed to the nation’s top offense as the Tigers led the nation in scoring (45.5 points per game) and total offense (543.5 yards per game).

Daniels set the SEC record for total offense, averaging 412.2 yards per game. He accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing) on his way to becoming the first 1,000-yard rushing quarterback in LSU history.

Meanwhile, Nabers and Thomas combined to catch 157 passes for 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023. Thomas led the nation in receiving TDs with 17, while Nabers capped his LSU career as the program’s all-time leader in both receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003).

LSU has had two former players earn AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – Chase in 2021 and Beckham Jr. in 2014. Former Tiger A.J. Duhe earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1977 as a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

The winner of the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 6.