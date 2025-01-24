'Planting Seeds of Hope' Event in Maravich Center on Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU football standout and ESPN celebrity Ryan Clark will serve as the host for the second “Planting Seeds of Hope” event, an inspirational program on the power of hope and normalizing the conversations around mental health.

Presented by the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation, The Joe Burrow Foundation, The National L Club, and Our Lady of the Lake Health, “Planting Seeds of Hope” is a free event open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, February 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A tabling event will occur on the concourse of the Maravich Center beginning at 5 p.m. and running until the start of the main event at 6 p.m. Over 30 campus, community and national mental health resources will be available to assist in providing real-time access to local resources and support and foster connections to those working in the mental health space.

The main event begins at 6 p.m. with Clark serving as the moderator for a panel that includes former LSU football standout and current Los Angeles Charger DJ Chark, Emma Benoit (Documentary: My Ascension), Dr. Ray Tucker (LSU Associate Professor of Psychology; Clinical Assistant Professor LSUHSC/OLOL & Director of the National Suicide Training Center (NSTC); and Sherrard Crespo (LCSW & VP of External Affairs at VIA LINK, a 988 contact center for Louisiana).

“The response to our first event was incredible,” LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Health and Wellness Shelly Mullenix said. “Clearly, the need for greater recognition and real solutions for struggles in mental health is shared by many in our region.

“We expect this year’s event will continue to break barriers and make connections that help our community heal.”

Mullenix said an event such as this allows collaboration with campus and community partners in an effort to expand conversations, resources and support for mental health initiatives.

The first 1,000 attendees to arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 12 will receive free Raising Canes, courtesy of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

About Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation

Rain Will Bring Flowers is committed to reducing the incidence of anxiety and depression in young adults by finding creative ways to celebrate life and inspire hope. With suicide now Louisiana’s second leading cause of death among adolescents, we need to change the game in how we address mental wellness and protect our community and families. More information for Rain Will Bring Flowers can be found at www.rainwillbringflowers.org, on their their Rain Will Bring Flowers Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rainwillbringflowers/ and on Instagram at rain_will_bring_flowers.

About Our Lady of the Lake Health

Our Lady of the Lake Health is a not-for-profit Catholic healthcare ministry based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that has been committed to serving the Capital Region and building a healthy community through excellence in patient care and education for 100 years. With more than 7,500 employees, a 900-bed Regional Medical Center, a dedicated 99-bed Children’s Hospital, a 78-bed hospital in Gonzales, Louisiana, two freestanding emergency rooms in outlying parishes, and a 650+ provider Physician Group, Our Lady of the Lake Health provides comprehensive healthcare services for common to complex conditions. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a primary teaching site for graduate medical education programs in partnership with LSU and is recognized in the areas of heart and vascular, trauma and emergency care, stroke, cancer care, minimally invasive procedures, and more. Our Lady of the Lake is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and is driven by its mission to serve all God’s people.

About Joe Burrow Foundation

The Joe Burrow Foundation (JBF) empowers families across Ohio and Louisiana by providing resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved. Since our launch in October 2022, we’ve delivered meals, nutrition programs, and mental wellness initiatives to communities where help is needed most, working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health challenges. We believe everyone has a responsibility to do good, and we see that responsibility fulfilled every day through our work that transform lives. To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.