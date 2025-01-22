BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones and junior infielder Daniel Dickinson have been named 2025 Preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball.com.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., was voted to the first team, and Dickinson, a product of Richland, Wash., received third-team recognition.

Jones hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs. His 28 home runs marked the most by an LSU player since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.

Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).

He was named to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament team after hitting a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with two homers, four RBI, five runs, nine walks and a .739 on-base percentage.

Jones was rated in December as the No. 39 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Dickinson was rated in December as the No. 31 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.