Berzon Named D1Softball Preseason All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sydney Berzon earns her second 2025 preseason All-American award, this time announced by D1Softball Wednesday morning.

Berzon makes the D1Softball Preseason All-American First Team and is one of three SEC pitchers on the first team and one of four SEC preseason All-American hurlers. The SEC featured 16 total players on the preseason All-American teams.

Berzon is a two-time All-American who boasted a 20-8 record in the circle last season with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts. Berzon tossed three shutouts in 2024 and set a SEC Tournament record, throwing 14.0 innings on 208 pitches in an instant classic 2-1 victory over Alabama (May 8, 2024).

Berzon was named a preseason first-team All-American earlier this month by Softball America.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.