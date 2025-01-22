Berzon, Coffey Named to USA Softball Top 53 Watch List

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sydney Berzon and Danieca Coffey appear on the Top 53 Watch List for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement across Division I female collegiate softball players nationwide. Represented on the Top 53 Watch List are 26 universities and seven athletic conferences. The SEC leads the athletic conferences with 23 athletes.

Berzon has made the USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for the second consecutive season, while Coffey makes her first appearance.

Berzon is a two-time All-American pitcher, coming off a 20-8 record in the circle with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts in 2024. Berzon tossed three shutouts last season and set a SEC Tournament record tossing 14.0 innings on 208 pitches in an instant classic 2-1 victory over Alabama (May 8, 2024). Berzon will enter the 2025 season with a 34-17 career record, 1.84 ERA, 312 strikeouts, seven shutouts and seven saves, which ranks No. 5 all-time in the program’s record book.

Coffey returns to the hot corner for the 2025 campaign after suffering an injury 16 games into the 2024 season. At the time of the injury, Coffey led the team with a .408 batting average and .500 on-base percentage, tallying 19 hits, including two home runs, 16 runs, 11 RBI and was 5-for-7 in stolen bases. Not only will Coffey enter the season on a 10-game hitting streak, but she currently ranks No. 5 all-time at LSU with a .437 career on-base percentage and No. 7 with a .358 batting average.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday, April 30. While an athlete does not have to be on the Watch List to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, May 14, and the Top 3 will be released on Monday, May 19. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

LSU opens its season with the Tiger Classic at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La. on Feb. 7-9, hosting Central Arkansas, Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.