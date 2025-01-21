LSU’s Williams On USBWA Starting Five Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was one of five players honored in the USBWA’s Starting Five of the Week.

Along with Williams, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim, NC State’s Aziaha James and Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom were honored.

Mikaylah Williams has scored 20+ points in both of the past two games and has been a key piece in maintaining LSU’s uneaten record. She scored 20 points with five assists and five rebounds during last Monday’s win over Vanderbilt. And on Sunday at Florida Williams led LSU with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.