Morrow Named Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week as she helped LSU remain undefeated on the season.

Through five games in SEC play, Morrow is averaging 19.6 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. She leads the nation with 17 double-doubles and 14.2 rebounds this season. She is the only player in the country with multiple 20/20 games this season and she has eight 20/15 games.

In LSU’s win on Sunday against Florida, Morrow had 20 points and 10 rebounds to record her 10th double-double in a row. It marked her 92nd career double-double in her 123rd career day.

In LSU’s previous game last Monday Morrow had 23 points and 15 rebounds. In the game she surpassed 1,500 career rebounds. In the prior game at No. 16 Tennessee she had 23 points and 21 rebounds, surpassing 2,500 career points. Morrow is one of eight players in NCAA DI history with both 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.