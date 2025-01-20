Gymnastics Week Three Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (4-1, 1-0 SEC) remains the No. 2 team in the country for the third consecutive week in this week’s Road to Nationals rankings.

The Tigers own an average of 197.500 after three competitions, only second to No. 1 Oklahoma’s top average of 197.758.

In their third meet of the year, the second-ranked LSU Tigers defeated No. 7 Florida by a score of 197.550-197.450 last Friday night in the PMAC. 13,515 fans showed out to watch the Tigers take down the Gators, marking the program’s first sell out of the year and third largest crowd in school history.

LSU is back in the top five on every event entering the fourth week of competition – first on vault, fourth on bars and beam and first on floor. The Tigers have ranked the No. 1 floor squad in the nation for all three weeks of competition in 2025 thus far.

The squad owns averages of 49.383 on vault, 49.333 on bars, 49.317 on beam and 49.467 on floor.

Senior Aleah Finnegan held onto her spot as one of the top five all-arounders in the nation for the third consecutive week, placing second with an average of 39.617. Freshman Kailin Chio continues to show out in the all-around for the Tigers and sits at No. 19 with her average of 39.367.

View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 20 Individual Week Three Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/AVG):

Vault

2. Aleah Finnegan – 9.933

6. Kailin Chio – 9.900

16. Amari Drayton – 9.875

Bars

19. Konnor McClain – 9.883

Beam

7. Kailin Chio – 9.900

18. Aleah Finnegan – 9.875

18. Kylie Coen – 9.875

Floor

1. Aleah Finnegan – 9.958

11. Haleigh Bryant – 9.900

20. Kailin Chio – 9.892

All-Around

2. Aleah Finnegan – 39.617

19. Kailin Chio – 39.367