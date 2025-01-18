Cheesman, Hermannsdottir Earn 2024 All-Louisiana Honors

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program saw two Tigers earn 2024 All-Louisiana honors as Sydney Cheesman was named Newcomer of the Year and Ida Hermannsdottir claimed a spot on the first-team.

Cheesman earned Newcomer of the Year honors after completing her first season at LSU in 2024. The Lafayette, Colorado native played a pivotal piece in the Tigers defensive unit after transferring to LSU in the fall for her junior season.

Playing and starting in all but one match of the year, Cheesman led the squad in assists with four in 2024. She claimed All-SEC third team honors in her first season with the Tigers, finishing the year with 1,655 minutes on the pitch.

A native of Reykjavik, Iceland, Hermannsdottir was LSU’s leading goal scorer in her third season with the Tigers, tallying eight goals on the year and three game-winning goals, including the game winner against Missouri to help her team claim their spot in the SEC Tournament.

Hermannsdottir scored back-to-back goals, only 13 seconds apart, in the Tigers match against UL-Lafayette on Sept. 8, breaking the school record for both the quickest time between goals scored and the quickest time between goals scored by one player in that match.

She helped lead the Tigers to their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament in her three seasons at LSU. Hermannsdottir finished the year with 1,347 minutes on the pitch in 2024. She was also named to the All-SEC third team for her efforts on the pitch last season, the second of her career, as she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2022.

