Tigers Try to Carry Momentum West for SEC Basketball Contest at Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, off its first Southeastern Conference win, tries to carry that momentum on the road Saturday when it travels to Bryan-College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.

The Tigers and Aggies will tip off at just past 7:30 p.m. in the final game of an SEC Network’s four-game schedule with Lowell Galindo and Joe Kleine on the television call. The Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge).

LSU is 12-5 and 1-3 in the SEC after its 78-74 win at home on Tuesday night against Arkansas. The Aggies are 13-4 and 2-2 in the league after an 81-69 loss on Tuesday at Rupp arena against Kentucky. The Aggies are ranked No. 11 in both the media and coaches’ polls.

In the Arkansas win, Cam Carter scored 27 points, one off his career high, while Jordan added 17. LSU scored 44 second-half points and Damion Collins and Corey Chest combined to block seven shots along the way to help the Tigers rally from a two-point halftime deficit. LSU used a 20-3 run to go from trailing by eight to leading by nine in the second half.

“I was really proud of our players fight, toughness, and response (Tuesday),” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “I thought we really competed on the defensive end of the floor. The two-point defense was just terrific for us. I think we held them to 18-49 from there, around 36%. Blocked 11 shots. I love some of those confrontations we that were able to win at the rim. And then offensively, Cam was terrific. 27 points, did it on only 15 shots. I thought our spacing was a lot better- led to some better driving opportunities and good decision making from our guards. All in all, a great team win.”

LSU held Arkansas to 39.1 percent from the field in the game on Tuesday. LSU is now 10-0 this season when the opponent shoots under 40 percent and 24-4 in Coach McMahon’s tenure at LSU. LSU’s 11 blocks in the game was the first time since Dec. 1, 2018 that LSU had double figure blocks in a game (10 vs. Grambling).

The Tigers continue to have good luck at the free throw line in SEC play, making 68-of-80 from the line (85.0 percent), first in the SEC. Overall, LSU continues to have a good number, shooting 76.3 percent, second in the league.

LSU is still in the midst of playing four road games in his first conference contests as LSU will play at Alabama next Saturday before returning home for two games beginning on Jan. 29 when the Tigers could potentially play the No. 1 team in the country in Auburn.

Zhuric Phelps leads A&M in scoring at 15.8 points per game, while Wade Taylor IV, who has been out the last few games, is at 15.7 a contest. The Aggies own a 41.6-32.9 advantage in rebound average and a 284-189 advantage in offensive rebounds. Two players – Pharrel Payne and Henry Coleman – have more than half of their 80+ rebounds each are offensive boards.