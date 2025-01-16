Thirteen Former Tigers on NFL Divisional Playoff Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Thirteen former LSU football players, including Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels, remain in the NFL Playoffs following wild card weekend.

LSU is represented on seven of the eight remaining NFL playoff teams with the Houston Texans leading the way with four former Tigers. Of the eight teams still alive in the playoffs, the Chiefs are only club without an LSU player on their roster. In addition to the 13 former LSU players in the NFL Divisional Round, the Tigers have two former players on coaching staffs of playoff teams. Kelvin Sheppard coaches the linebackers for the Lions, while Dennis Johnson is the defensive line coach for the Ravens.

NFL Divisional Round action begins on Saturday afternoon when the Chiefs host the Texans at 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN in a game featuring four LSU players – cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Danielle Hunter, linebacker Devin White and offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

Daniels, who became LSU’s third winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2023, will be on display Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX when the Commanders travel to face the Detroit Lions. Last week, Daniels became only the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era of the NFL to win a road playoff start joining Russell Wilson (2012), Mark Sanchez (2009) and Joe Flacco (2008).

In addition, Daniels became the first rookie in NFL history to lead his team in rushing yards (38) and passing yards (268) in a playoff victory. He joined Sammie Baugh as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff win. Baugh did it in 1937 in a 28-21 win at Chicago.

Sunday’s Eagles-Ram matchup at 2 p.m. on NBC will feature three Tigers, including Rams starting linebacker Omar Speights. Andre Sam and Ty-Davis Price are on the Eagles practice squad.

The Bills-Ravens game on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS will include long snapper Reid Ferguson (Bills) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (Ravens). Will Clapp is on the Bills practice squad.

LSU In NFL Playoffs

Texans (4)

Austin Deculus

Danielle Hunter

Derek Stingley Jr.

Devin White

Eagles (2)

Ty Davis-Price (practice)

Andre Sam (practice)

Bills (2)

Will Clapp (practice)

Reid Ferguson

Lions (2)

Mekhi Wingo (injured)

Kwon Alexander (practice)

Kelvin Sheppard (coach – linebackers)

Ravens (1)

Tre’Davious White

Dennis Johnson (coach – defensive line)

Rams (1)

Omar Speights

Commanders (1)

Jayden Daniels

Chiefs (0)