Football's Williams to Appear in Tropical Bowl Game

BATON ROUGE – LSU running back Josh Williams will appear in the Tropical Bowl All-Star Game on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Williams is among 10 LSU players invited to take part in postseason All-Star games for those who have exhausted their college eligibility. The Tigers have three players taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl next week and six in the Senior Bowl in two weeks.

On Sunday, Williams will play for the National Team and will wear No. 39. Kickoff for the 10th annual Tropical Bowl is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach.

Williams capped his six-year LSU career with 1,494 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He caught 31 passes for 263 yards during his 60-game career with the Tigers.

A former walk-on, Williams was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He was awarded a scholarship in 2020 and became a key contributor on offense for the Tigers, starting 17 games at running back. During his time at LSU, Williams earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status four times, graduated with two degrees, including an MBA in December of 2023.

Williams scored the game-winning touchdown in LSU’s 36-33 comeback victory over South Carolina this year. He rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Vanderbilt in November and concluded his career at LSU with 42 yards and a touchdown in the 44-31 Texas Bowl win over Baylor.