Women’s Tennis Signs Canadian Star Kayla Cross

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced the signing of 19-year-old Canadian standout Kayla Cross from London, Ontario, to join the Tigers for the spring 2025 campaign.

Currently ranked No. 265 in singles and No. 183 in doubles by the WTA, Cross possesses a UTR ranking of 11.14 in singles and 10.91 in doubles, bringing a wealth of international experience and success to Baton Rouge.

“We are thrilled to add a player and person of Kayla’s quality to the team,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “Kayla’s junior and professional results speak for themselves. She has already established herself as one of the best up-and-coming players in the world. With that being said, she is eager to continue to improve and we are humbled she chose LSU to help in becoming a WTA professional. Tiger Nation will really enjoy getting to know her and watching her compete!”

The Canadian native has already established herself as one of the country’s most promising tennis players. With a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 15, she has represented Canada globally, competing in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup and all four Junior Grand Slam tournaments.

She was a finalist in the Junior Australian Open and Junior Wimbledon doubles and reached the singles round of 16 at both Junior Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022.

The 2024 campaign was her most successful season to date. Cross improved her WTA singles ranking from No. 644 to a career-high of No. 264. Her success was a testament to tournament success, such as reaching the W75 final in Toronto and Granby, the W35 semifinal in Punta Cana and Bethany Beach, and winning her first title in the W35 Saskatoon.

Cross also won the crown six times in doubles, including the W35 event in Bethany Beach, both W35 campaigns in Punta Cana, the W35 events in Edmonton and Miami, and the W75 event in Calgary.

