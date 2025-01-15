Men's Tennis Earns 7-0 Wins Over Southern, UL-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-0) opened up the 2025 dual season on Wednesday at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers started the day with a 7-0 sweep over Southern followed by another 7-0 win over UL-Lafayette.

Danny’s Thoughts

“It was a solid first day,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “I think we were pretty locked in and we didn’t give away much. I’m happy for Ishaan, Sasa, and Enzo to get their first wins as Tigers in the spring season. Ishaan and Julien, as seniors, were able to get off the court quick, which certainly was nice. It was impressive across the board. Enzo was the only one who lost the first set but he bounced back and ended up finishing playing pretty well. It was a great start. We have a lot of things to clean up to get ready for kickoff weekend.”

LSU v. Southern

Doubles

In the first match of the day, sophomore Alessio Vasquez teamed up with newcomer Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas in doubles against Sebastian Byng and Mpho Leshoele. The Tiger duo won, only dropping one game, with a score of 6-1.

To secure the doubles point, Julien Penzlin and Charles Hobbs earned a quick win on court one against Lwazi Ngwenya and Gabriel Inyang with a score of 6-0.

Singles

Vasquez carried the momentum from doubles into singles being the first player off the court with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Gabriel Inyang. His win on the No. 3 court created a 2-0 lead for the Tigers.

Sasa Markovic made his debut in purple and gold in today’s match and earned his first collegiate win. On the No. 2 court, Markovic faced Byng in a quick match, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead, Aleksi Lofman earned a win on the No. 1 court. Lofman defeated Lwazi Ngwenya by a score of 6-2, 6-3.

The final singles match was won by another new Tiger, Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas. He faced Mpho Leshoele, winning 6-4, 6-2.

LSU v. UL-Lafayette

Doubles

The Tigers returned to the courts at 3 p.m. CT to take on UL-Lafayette, another in-state foe. Aleksi Lofman and Julien and Penzlin proved a strong duo as they took on Samuel Kyjaci and Leonard Tramolay. The Tigers came out on top with a score of 6-4.

Kohlmaan De Freitas and Vasquez paired up for the second time on Wednesday to secure the doubles point. The Tiger duo was up against Darius Balan and Calin Postea and defeated the Cajuns by a score of 6-2.

The final doubles pair off the court was Markovic and Ravichander. The two faced off against Oriol Fillat Gimenez and Willam Jade, winning by a score of 6-3.

Singles

After securing the doubles point, the Tigers quickly added to the board in singles. Penzlin opened singles on fire, defeating Jade by a score of 6-1, 6-2.

Markovic earned his second singles win and created a 3-0 lead for LSU after he defeated Gimenez by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Ravichander secured another win for the Tigers, making the score 4-0. Ravichander was up against Kyjaci, who fell 6-1, 6-1.

Lofman appeared again on the No. 1 singles court against Vasil Dimitrov. Lofman fought to add to the board and secured a win over Dimitrov by a score of 6-3, 6-4.

On the No. 4 court, Vasquez faced Postea. The first set was a battle with Vasquez coming out on top with a score of 7-5. Bringing the momentum into the second set, Vasquz secured the win with a quick set by a score of 6-2.

The seventh and final point for the Tigers second win of the day was from Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas. He faced Mason Landreth and won by a score of 6-1, 6-2.

Up Next

The Tigers will head to Starkville, Mississippi to compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Play will begin on Saturday, January 25 and conclude on Sunday, January 26.

Results

LSU v. Southern

Doubles

Julien Penzlin/Charles Hobbs (LSU) def. Lwazi Ngwenya/Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-0

Enzo Kohlmann De Frietas/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Sebastian Byng/Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-1

Singles

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Lwazi Ngwenya (SU) 6-2, 6-3

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Sebastian Byng (SU) 6-1, 6-1

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-4, 6-2.

Order of Finish

Doubles (2, 1)

Singles (3, 2 1, 4)

LSU v. UL-Lafayette

Doubles

Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Samuel Kyjaci/Leonard Tramolay (ULL) 6-4

Sasa Markovic/Ishaan Ravichander (LSU) def. Oriol Fillat Gimenez/William Jade (ULL) 6-3

Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Darius Balan/Calin Postea (ULL) 6-2

Singles

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Vasil Dimitrov (ULL)

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Oriol Fillat Gimenez (ULL) 6-3, 6-2

Ishaan Ravichander (LSU) def. Samuel Kyjaci (ULL) 6-1, 6-1

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Calin Postea (ULL) 7-5, 6-2

Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas (LSU) def. Mason Landreth (ULL) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. William Jade (ULL) 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish

Doubles (1,3,2)

Singles (6, 2, 3, 1, 4, 5)

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, X, and Facebook.