Women's Tennis Adds Belgian Standout Tilwith Di Girolami

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced today the signing of Tilwith Di Girolami, a standout player from Belgium, who will join the Tigers for the spring 2025 season.

The 21-year-old Di Girolami is currently ranked No. 764 in WTA singles, with a career-high ranking of No. 625 on April 17, 2023. She is ranked No. 446 in doubles, peaking at No. 438 on July 17, 2023. Moreover, she has a UTR ranking of 10.64 in singles and 10.54 in doubles. In 2021, she peaked at No. 21 in the junior ITF rankings.

“We are delighted to have Tilwith join the program here at LSU,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “Throughout the recruiting process and on her visit, it was abundantly clear how driven, kind, and gracious she is as a player and person. She has lofty goals for herself and her career, and we look forward to working with her in those pursuits. Geaux Tigers!”

The Belgian native captured her first professional singles title in 2022 at the W15 Heraklion. Most recently, in singles play, Di Girolami placed in the semifinals at W15 Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg, in January of 2024, and Antalya this past November.

In 2024 alone, she reached the doubles finals in 10 competitions, winning two (ITF Telde W15, ITF Varna W15).

