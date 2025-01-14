Morrow Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named SEC Player of the Week following two massive double-doubles in victories at No. 16 Tennessee and against Vanderbilt to help LSU remain unbeaten, hitting multiple career milestones along the way.

In Knoxville at No. 16 Tennessee, Morrow had 23 points to go with 21 rebounds as she became the first player in the country this season to record multiple 20/20 games. She surpassed 2,500 career points in the win and it also marked her 90th career double-double, tied for the third most in NCAA DI history.

In LSU’s win over Vanderbilt, Morrow scored 23 points and hauled in 15 rebounds, her eighth 20/15 game this season. It was her ninth consecutive double-double and 17th this season as she surpassed 1,500 career rebounds. Hitting both the 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds milestone throughout the week, Morrow became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to hit both career marks. Now with 91 career double-doubles, Morrow’s next will put her in a tie for the second most in NCAA DI history with Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne who played there from 2013-16.