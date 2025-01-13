BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 3 in the 2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll released on Monday.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Virginia, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oregon State, Georgia, Florida State and Florida to round out the Top 10. Other SEC teams appearing in the D1 Baseball Top 25 are No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Texas.

LSU will play 17 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games, a February 26 matchup with No. 20 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and a March 1 contest versus No. 24 Nebraska at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.

LSU, which was ranked No. 2 last week in the Perfect Game preseason poll, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)