LSU Jumps To No. 5 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU jumped up one spot to No. 5 in the lates AP Poll Monday morning as the Tigers are off to their second-best start in program history.
LSU (18-0) remains as on the final three undefeated teams along with UCLA (16-0) and Ohio State (16-0). The Tigers are in action tonight against Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – January 13, 2025
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. LSU
6. UConn
7. Texas
8. Maryland
9. Ohio State
10. TCU
11. Kansas State
12. Kentucky
13. Oklahoma
14. North Carolina
15. Tennessee
16. Duke
17. Georgia Tech
18. Cal
19. Alabama
20. West Virginia
21. N.C. State
22. Michigan State
23. Utah
24. Minnesota
24. Oklahoma State