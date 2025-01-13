LSU Golf Programs and TAF Announce New Booster Club

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s nationally-ranked men’s and women’s golf programs, and the Tiger Athletic Foundation Monday announced a new support group for the two teams, the Swinging Mike Club, LSU Golf’s Official Booster Club.

The Swinging Mike Club is named after our team’s exclusive logo. Replacing the former Chip-In Club, the Swinging Mike Club represents an exciting new time for LSU Golf, driven by the passion and talent of the team’s golfers and the support that has traditionally been there from the local and area golf community.

This will allow the community, which includes several alums who have participated in and will participate in the professional tours in 2025, to help build something special for the men’s and women’s teams.

“Our teams had success in the fall and we are looking now to build on to that as our season begins in February,” said LSU men’s head coach Jake Amos. “We work hard as a team to represent you and LSU in a way that will make those that support us proud. We’re laying the foundation for even more success in the future.”

“We want to thank you for your constant and steadfast support of LSU Golf,” said LSU head women’s golf coach, and former men’s player, Garrett Runion. “The passion and dedication of the LSU fan base are unmatched, and you play a significant role in the success of our team. Our goal is to give our student-athletes a first-class college experience, while competing at the highest level.”

In his first year with the Tigers, the LSU men’s team under Coach Amos has won two fall tournaments including the prestigious Blessings Tournament in Fayetteville. The Tigers shot 2-under par for 54 holes on a difficult course in front of a nationally-televised audience on the Golf Channel.

Senior Algot Kleen has made an immediate impact in his first season, earning a spot on the Fred Haskins Award Final Fall Watch List and on the PGA Tour U list after a win and second place finish. Kleen is No. 38 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Freshman Arni Sveinsson is the only freshman on the Haskins list and he was the individual winner at the Blessings.

The LSU women are coming off one of the greatest runs in college golf, led by the trio of Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo. All three have now moved on to the professional golf ranks after leading LSU to an SEC Championship, an NCAA regional title and four consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, including the team’s first appearance in the match play finals this past May.

Leading the Tigers heading to the spring is one of the members of that NCAA team, senior Aine Donegan of Ireland. Donegan, who helped the Great Britain and Ireland team win the Curtis Cup this past summer, is currently enjoying her best ranking in the WAGR of her career at No. 56. Freshman Rocio Tejedo, Carla’s younger sister, is beginning to establish her own college career as she is on the ANNIKA Award Watch List and is ranked No. 33 in the world rankings.

The Swinging Mike Club is a program under the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF), a Section 501©(3) organization. TAF Priority Points are earned at a rate of four points per $1,000. Membership dues, less the fair market value (FMV) of any benefits and event tickets received by the member, may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution. Please consult a tax professional before claiming any deductions.