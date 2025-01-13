Keonte' Herrera Named College Sports Communicators Rising Star Recipient

BATON ROUGE, La. – Keonte’ Herrera, a member of the LSU Athletics Communications staff, was selected as a 2025 College Sports Communicators’ Rising Star Award recipient, the organization announced.

Herrera, who was hired at LSU in September of 2021, oversees the daily communication efforts for the LSU volleyball and softball teams led by head coaches Tonya Johnson and Beth Torina.

First awarded in 2006, the Rising Star Award honors CSC members with 10 years of service, or less, whose work, service, dedication, energy and enthusiasm make that professional a “rising star” in athletic communications.

All CSC Special Awards honorees will be recognized during CSC’s annual convention, CSC Unite 2025, which takes place June 8-11 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

Herrera has been an active member of College Sports Communicators (formally known as CoSIDA) since 2015. He currently resides over the CSC Career Services Committee as Vice Chair and is a participant of the CSC U Committee, which is responsible for educating college students in the field of sports communications.

Herrera also has a leadership role with the Black College Sports Information Directors Association (BCSIDA) and is a member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA), serving on the Awards Committee.

Prior to LSU, Herrera had a two-and-a-half-year stint at Texas State University, where he covered six championship runs, including three for the volleyball program (2019-21), two for track and field (2019), and one for men’s basketball (2020-21).

Herrera began his career in the NCAA Division II ranks with stops at Texas A&M University-Commerce (2015), Texas A&M University-Kingsville (2016-18), and St. Edward’s University (2018).

The Louisiana native graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a B.S. in Kinesiology in 2014 and received his M.Ed. in coaching, sport, recreation, and fitness administration from Angelo State University in 2016.