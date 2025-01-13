Berzon, Coffey Headline LSU’s D1Softball Preseason Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – D1Softball has placed Sydney Berzon and Danieca Coffey on its D100 Player Rankings, and four true freshmen are listed on the D100 Freshman Watch List.

Berzon, a two-time All-American pitcher, is ranked No. 8 in the player rankings. In 2024, Berzon had a 20-8 record in the circle with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts. Berzon tossed three shutouts last season and set a SEC Tournament record tossing 14.0 innings on 208 pitches in an instant classic 2-1 victory over Alabama (May 8, 2024). Berzon will enter the 2025 season with a 34-17 career record, 1.84 ERA, 312 strikeouts, seven shutouts and seven saves, which ranks No. 5 all-time in the program’s record book.

Third baseman Coffey is ranked No. 82 in the player rankings and will return to the diamond after suffering an injury 16 games into the 2024 season. At the time of the injury, Coffey led the team with a .408 batting average and .500 on-base percentage, tallying 19 hits, including two home runs, 16 runs, 11 RBI and was 5-for-7 in stolen bases. Not only will Coffey enter the season on a 10-game hitting streak, but she currently ranks No. 5 all-time at LSU with a .437 career on-base percentage and No. 7 with a .358 batting average.

Gracing the D100 Freshman Watch List includes outfielder Destiny Harris, utility pitcher Jayden Heavener, infielder Sa’Mya Jones and catcher/utility player Jada Phillips.

