BATON ROUGE, La. – Two LSU players are listed among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 75 Seniors for the 2025 season.

The list includes LSU catcher Luis Hernandez (No. 6) and shortstop Michael Braswell III (No. 38).

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU last summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection. The native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was also voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

He was a member of Puerto Rico’s national team that claimed a silver medal in September at the U23 Baseball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, where he hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles and four RBI.

Braswell III, a native of Mableton, Ga., started 64 games for LSU at shortstop last season, batting .311 (66-for-212) with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs. He batted a combined .381 (16-for-42) in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games with three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs.

Braswell III was voted to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, hitting .381 (8-for-21) with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored, and he was named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team after batting .381 (8-for-21) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs.

He provided the game-winning, two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning versus South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, propelling LSU into the semifinal round.

Braswell III finished as the Tigers’ third-leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .310 (31-for-100) with nine doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 19 runs.

LSU, ranked No. 2 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.