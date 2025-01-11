BATON ROUGE, La. – In its listing of the Top 10 Impact Freshman Classes for the 2025 Season, D1 Baseball ranks LSU’s freshman class No. 1.

Aaron Fitt of D1 Baseball writes:

For the second time in three years, LSU tops these rankings, thanks to the addition of a first-round talent on the mound in (right-handed pitcher) William Schmidt, who pulled his name out of the draft to honor his commitment to LSU, and one of the nation’s most impactful freshman bats in (outfielder) Derek Curiel.

Fitt also spotlights LSU freshman catcher Cade Arrambide as one of the nation’s best newcomers:

Arrambide is strong defensively with a big arm. He’s also had a big fall at the plate, batting .360 with six doubles, and could be too good to sit despite the SEC freshman learning curve.

Earlier this week, Perfect Game listed a nation’s-best eight LSU players among its Top 75 Freshmen for the 2025 season, including Curiel (No. 1), Schmidt (No. 4), Arrambide (No. 15); right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 26); first baseman Ryan Costello (No. 32); right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 36); left-handed pitcher Cooper Williams (No. 67); and infielder Mikey Ryan (No. 69).

LSU, ranked No. 2 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.