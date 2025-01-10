Twenty-Three Former Tigers on NFL Playoff Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Twenty-three former LSU football players start their path to the Super Bowl on Saturday when the NFL Playoffs begin.

The NFL’s Wild Card weekend begins on Saturday with two games, followed by three on Sunday and one on Monday night.

Former Tigers are featured on 11 of the 14 NFL playoff teams with the Houston Texans having the most LSU players with four – cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Danielle Hunter, linebacker Devin White and offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

Of the 23 LSU players in the playoffs, 15 are on active rosters, seven are on practice squads and one is on the injured reserve.

The only playoff teams without an LSU player on the roster are the Chiefs, Broncos and Packers.

The Path to the Super Bowl 23 former Tigers are in the #NFL Playoffs pic.twitter.com/wpET44WcFL — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 10, 2025

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels leads Washington into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 when the Commanders host Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. on Sunday on NBC. Daniels enters the playoffs coming off a record-setting rookie season and will be in search of Washington’s first playoff win since 2005.

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Texans and Chargers, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS, features six former LSU players. Wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive back Kristina Fulton are both starters for the Chargers.

Four LSU players – Tre’Davious White (Ravens), Patrick Queen (Steelers, Donte Jackson (Steelers), and Breiden Fehoko (Steelers) – will be in action on Saturday night when the Ravens host the Steelers in prime time at 7 p.m. on Prime.

On Sunday at noon, Will Clapp and Reid Ferguson of Buffalo host the Denver Broncos on CBS.

Monday night Justin Jefferson, along with Ed Ingram and Jay Ward, of the Vikings travel to face the Rams, featuring Omar Speights at 7 p.m. on ESPN/ABC. That game will be played in Glendale, Ariz., due to the devastating wildfires across the Los Angeles area.

LSU in 2025 NFL Playoffs

Texans (4)

Austin Deculus

Danielle Hunter

Derek Stingley Jr.

Devin White

Steelers (3)

Donte Jackson

Patrick Queen

Breiden Fehoko (practice)

Vikings (3)

Ed Ingram

Justin Jefferson

Jay Ward

Eagles (3)

Ty Davis-Price (practice)

Mekhi Garner (practice)

Andre Sam (practice)

Bills (2)

Will Clapp (practice)

Reid Ferguson

Chargers (2)

DJ Chark

Kristian Fulton

Lions (2)

Mekhi Wingo (injured)

Kwon Alexander (practice)

Ravens (1)

Tre’Davious White

Rams (1)

Omar Speights

Bucs (1)

Deion Jones (practice)

Commanders (1)

Jayden Daniels

Broncos (0)

Chiefs (0)

Packers (0)