LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

Late Bucket by Gilbert Lifts No. 6 LSU Past No. 16 Tennessee, 89-87

Late Bucket by Gilbert Lifts No. 6 LSU Past No. 16 Tennessee, 89-87

No. 6 LSU Faces Road Test Thursday at No. 16 Tennessee

No. 6 LSU Faces Road Test Thursday at No. 16 Tennessee

No. 6 LSU (17-0, 2-0 SEC) will face a road test at No. 16 Tennessee (13-1, 1-1 SEC) at 5:30 p.m. CT in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Johnson and Morrow On Midseason Wooden Award Watchlist

Johnson and Morrow On Midseason Wooden Award Watchlist