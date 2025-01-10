Basketball Tigers on the Road Saturday at Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE – The road doesn’t get any easier for the LSU men’s basketball team as they travel to Oxford for a Saturday evening contest against nationally-ranked Ole Miss at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Tipoff is set for just after 5 p.m. with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge Eagle 98.1 FM). Richard Cross and Joe Kleine will have the television call on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss is 13-2 and 2-0 in the SEC. The Rebels, ranked No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll, are coming off a 73-66 win at Arkansas this past Wednesday night.

The Tigers are in the midst of a four-in-five-game road trip which started Tuesday in an 83-67 loss at Missouri.

LSU is 11-4 and 0-2 in the league after games that had very similar setups, especially in the first half of play.

Turnovers in the opening 20 minutes in both games put LSU behind the eight ball early. LSU turned the ball over 11 times in the first half against Vanderbilt and 10 against Missouri, allowing opponents in the first 20 minutes to get a combined +23 margin in points off turnovers.

LSU was outscored seven points in the Vanderbilt game in the first half and 15 against Missouri, but in both second halves, the Tigers played to within one point of the opponent each time. LSU turned the ball over just five times against Vanderbilt and four against Missouri while scoring 40 and 45 second-half points.

With Jordan Sears and Vyctorius Miller hampered by foul trouble, LSU was able to get 16 points from Cam Carter and a nice 15 points from Curtis Givens III. The freshman was able to match his season high in points of 15 that he scored in the season opener on Jan. 6 against Ole Miss.

The Tigers have shown an ability to shoot inside the arc, at 58.5 percent for the season. They are seven points better than their 2023 mark and three players (Daimion Collins 70.0%; Dji Bailey 69.3%, Corey Chest 69.1%) are all in the top 10 in the SEC in two-point field goal percentage.

Ole Miss is second in the country in turnovers made this season, averaging just 9.0 a game. Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels at 14.3 points and 3.6 assists per game, while Matthew Murrell averages 11.7 points and Dre Davis 10.7.

The Rebels have seven players on their roster who have scored at least 1,000 points in their college careers.

Following this game, LSU will come home on Tuesday to face Arkansas in an 8 p.m. game.