Six Tigers Invited to 2025 Senior Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Six members of the 2024 LSU football team, the most in the history of the program, have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl practices begin on Jan. 28 with the game taking place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on the South Alabama campus in Mobile. NFL Network will provide television coverage of the game. ESPN and NFL Network also provide daily practice coverage.

LSU’s Senior Bowl list includes five offensive players along with defensive end Sai’vion Jones. Offensive standouts taking part in the game include three linemen – Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier – along with tight end Mason Taylor and wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

This year’s game marks the first time in program history that LSU will send three offensive linemen to play in the contest.

LSU has had 140 players take part in the Senior Bowl since the game was first played in 1950. Of LSU’s 140 Senior Bowl participants, 110 have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Two former Tigers have earned Senior Bowl MVP honors – Jimmy Taylor in 1958 and Earl Gros in 1962.