Robinson Named LSWA Player of the Year, Lee Earns First Career All-Louisiana Selection

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Sports Writers Association named Jurnee Robinson the state’s Player of the Year and placed her on the All-Louisiana First Team and Angelina Lee on the All-Louisiana Second Team as the LSWA announced its 2024 All-Louisiana Women’s College Volleyball team on Wednesday.

Robinson is the ninth LSU Tiger named Louisiana’s Player of the Year and a two-time All-Louisiana First Team selection. LSU’s last LSWA Player of the Year was Taylor Bannister – the program’s all-time kills leader, in 2021. LSU now has 12 LSWA Player of the Year selections.

After being named the 2023 LSWA Freshman of the Year, Robinson took her game to another level in year two, ranking No. 7 in the nation with 4.92 kills and No. 10 with 5.49 points per set. The outside hitter turned in 458 total kills and 54 total blocks, including 12 solo blocks, and served 20 aces in 2024. Robinson registered 12 double-doubles and 12 matches with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 31 kills in the season finale at Alabama on Nov. 29, 2024. Nine of her double-doubles featured 20 or more kills.

Lee earned her first All-Louisiana selection after a breakout season where she led LSU with 0.95 blocks per set and a .350 hitting percentage, which ranks No. 8 in the club’s single-season record book. Lee totaled 226 kills and 98 blocks, including a team-high 19 solo blocks. The middle blocker had 10 matches hitting .400 or better and eight over .500, including a career-high .750 versus Arkansas with nine kills on 12 errorless swings on Nov. 17, 2024. Lee also had eight matches with five or more blocks, including a season-best eight denials versus Samford (Sept. 13, 2024) and three solo blocks at Ole Miss (Oct. 6, 2024).

2024 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s College Volleyball Team

Player of the Year: Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Libero of the Year: Mio Yamamoto, UL-Lafayette

Newcomer of the Year: Cailin Demps, UL-Lafayette

Freshman of the Year: Kamea Uitenham, Xavier

Coach of the Year: Jeremy White, Southeastern Louisiana

First Team

MB – Amaya Bazemore, Loyola, N.O.

MB – Cami Hicks, UL-Lafayette

OH – Cicily Hidalgo, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – McKenzie Moore, McNeese

MB/RS – Taylor Parker, Xavier

OH – Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Libero – Mio Yamamoto, UL-Lafayette

Second Team

MH – India Bennett, Southeastern Louisiana

MB – Angelina Lee, LSU

OPP – Kyra McKelvey, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – Reaghan Thompson, Northwestern State

OH – Kamea Uitenham, Xavier

MB – Charlize Williams, Louisiana Tech

Libero – Bailey Tillman, McNeese

Honorable Mention

MB – Deja Benjamin, Northwestern State; OH/OPP – Cailin Demps, UL-Lafayette; L – Simone Moreau, Loyola, N.O.