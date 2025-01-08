Berzon, Heavener Earn Softball America Preseason Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sydney Berzon is a Softball America 2025 Preseason All-American and is joined by true freshman Jayden Heavener on the 2025 Preseason Top 100 Players announced by the organization this week.

Berzon is one of the conference-high 16 student-athletes from the SEC to be deemed a 2025 Preseason All-American by the organization and is ranked No. 8 overall in the publication’s top 100 players and the fourth-ranked pitcher. The two-time All-American had a 20-8 record in the circle last season with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts. Berzon tossed three shutouts in 2024 and set a SEC Tournament record, tossing 14.0 innings on 208 pitches in an instant classic 2-1 victory over Alabama (May 8, 2024).

Heavener is a utility pitcher who ranks No. 97 on the top 100 players list. The Pace, Florida native was named the 2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2024 MaxPrep National Player of the Year, leading Pace High School to a 2024 Florida 6A State Championship Title. Heavener is a left-handed pitcher who played club for the Birmingham Thunderbolts (2016-2020), Virginia Unity (2020-2023) and Impact Caymol (2023-2024).

