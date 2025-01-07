BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Algot Kleen and Árni Sveinsson will represent Europe in the Bonallack Trophy Matches beginning on Wednesday at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Dubai.

The 12-player team will represent Europe against a team representing Asia-Pacific for the three-day Ryder-Cup style matches that run Wednesday through Friday.

Kleen will represent his home country of Sweden, while Sveinsson will represent Iceland.

Kleen is currently No. 32 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 15 in the National College Golf Rankings by Clippd. The standout senior has one win on the season along with three top-10 finishes.

Sveinsson is the No. 17 ranked college golfer and the freshman phenom currently has one individual win at the 2024 Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Sveinsson also has two top-5 finishes on the season and has finished every tournament inside the top 25.

Kleen and Sveinsson will be paired together on the first day of the tournament, which features five foursome matches in the morning and five four-ball matches in the afternoon. On the third day of the tournament, all 12 players will compete in singles matches.

With 32 points available (1 point for a win, 0.5 for a half and 0 for a loss), 16.5 points are required to win the tournament.