LSU Stays Put At No. 6 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU (17-0, 2-0 SEC) remained at No. 6 in the AP Poll on Monday for the third week in a row after opening SEC play with two wins at Arkansas and against Auburn.
The Tigers are one of five remaining unbeaten teams across the country and their 17-game win streak is the currently the longest in the nation.
LSU travels to Knoxville to face No. 16 Tennessee on the road Thursday night. With College Football Playoff games going on Thursday, LSU’s game will only be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Lady Vols won their first 13 games of the season but suffered their first loss on Sunday against Oklahoma.
AP Poll – January 6, 2025
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. LSU
7. UConn
8. Maryland
9. Ohio State
10. Oklahoma
11. TCU
12. Kansas State
13. Georgia Tech
14. Duke
15. Kentucky
16. Tennessee
17. West Virginia
18. Alabama
19. North Carolina
20. Michigan State
21. North Carolina State
22 Utah
23. Iowa
24. Cal
25. Michigan